Shaquille O’Neal Teams Up With H.E.R., Pitbull, Maroon 5 To Raise $3.2 Million For Youth In Atlanta, Las Vegas

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation recently held their second inaugural charity gala “The Event” presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.

Featuring performances by Maroon 5, Pitbull, H.E.R, Maren Morris and John Mulaney at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the night raised over $3.2 million to benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools throughout Las Vegas and Atlanta, two of Shaq’s hometowns.

Highlights from the evening included:

Foundation supporters and friends of Shaquille O’Neal including 4x Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski & Si Swimsuit Model Camille Kostek; Los Angeles Lakers’ Owner, Jeannie Buss; Logan Paul; Flavor Flav, Nikki Fargars; President of WNBA, Mark Davis; owner of the Raiders and Las Vegas Aces, and more.

Behato Prinsloo backstage with Adam and Maroon 5 before the set

Host Joel McHale reminiscing about “finding” H.E.R and launching her career with a clip of H.E.R on Talk Soup

Pitbull donating an additional $25K

Guest bidding $140,000 for one game of H.O.R.S.E with Shaq

At the end of the auction Shaq recognizes his mom “Don’t thank me, thank her”

Shaq sings the song “This Love“ with Maroon 5

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, the Foundation will simultaneously support Shaquille’s other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners,