This Week In Black History September 28 – October 4, 2022

HUEY NEWTON AND BOBBY SEALE

SEPTEMBER 28

1785—Abolitionist and writer David Walker is born. Walker is best known for his powerful anti-slavery pamphlet “David Walker’s Appeal.” The “Appeal” was published on this same day in 1829.

1833—Reverend Lemuel Haynes dies at 88. He was one

of the leading Black veterans of America’s war for independence from England.

1868—The Opelousas Massacre occurs. Racist Whites launch a terror campaign in St. Landry Parrish, La., resulting in the deaths of at least 200 Blacks.

1895—The National Baptist Convention is founded.

1991—Jazz Trumpeter Miles Davis dies in Santa Monica,

Calif., of a stroke. He was 65.

SEPTEMBER 29

1784—First African-American Masonic lodge is established by Prince Hall. Hall headed lodge number 459 and was referred to as the “Worshipful Master.” He

would also become a leading figure in the struggle for African-Americans rights during this early period in U.S. history.

1940—The first U.S. merchant ship commanded by a Black captain—Hugh Mulzac—is launched in Wilmington, Del. The ship is named the “Booker T. Washington.”

1962—President John F. Kennedy finally sends federal troops to force the integration of the University of Mississippi.

1975—The nation’s first Black-owned television station—WGPR—begins broadcasting in Detroit.

1979—William Arthur Lewis, economics professor at Princeton University, becomes the first Black to receive a Nobel Prize in Economics.

2001—Mabel Fairbanks dies at 85. She was the first Black woman to be inducted into the Figure Skating Hall of Fame. She coached Olympic greats Tai Babilonia

and Randy Gardner.

OCTOBER 1

1841—Fannie M. Richards is born. She becomes one of the nation’s early civil rights advocates as well as a prominent educator.

1868—John Mercer Langston (1829- 1897) organizes

the nation’s first Black law school at Howard University

in Washington, D.C. Largely forgotten today, Langston

was a major Black political figure during his day. He was one of the nation’s first African-American lawyers, elected

political officials and he influenced Black education throughout the country. The town of Langston, Okla., is named in his honor.

1872—Morgan State College is founded in Maryland.

1937—The NAACP awards the prestigious Spingarn Medal to Walter White for his work against lynching. The light complexioned White had “passed for White”to gather evidence against terrorist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan.

1960—Africa’s most populous nation-Nigeria-declares its independence from colonial rule.

1966—The militant Black Panther Party is founded in

Oakland, Calif., by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.

OCTOBER 2

1800—Nat Turner is born on this day in South Hampton, Va. The spiritually inspired Turner would organize and carry out one of the deadliest slave revolts in American history. His rebellion led to the deaths of 57 Whites including men, women and children.

1937—Famed attorney Johnnie Cochran is born on this day in Shreveport, La. He was the lead-attorney in the 1995 murder trial which resulted in the not guilty verdict for football legend O.J. Simpson. In addition to Simpson, Cochran was involved in several other high profile cases. He died on March 29, 2005 at the age of 67.

1967—Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first Black justice on the United States Supreme Court. President Lyndon Johnson had nominated him in part because of his distinguished career in the NAACP fighting to desegregate American institutions. Marshall had been the lead attorney in the historic Brown v. Board of Education case which led to the desegregation of the nation’s schools.

1986—The U.S. Senate imposes economic sanctions on the then White minority government in South Africa. The

sanctions were imposed only after the Senate overrode a veto of the measure by President Ronald Reagan. Reagan had angered Blacks and progressive Whites

by favoring a policy he referred to as “constructive engagement” with the racist South African regime. Black majority rule was not achieved in South Africa until 1994.

OCTOBER 3

1856—Journalist and fiery advocate for Black rights T. Thomas Fortune is born in Marianna, Jackson County, Fla. He was an orator, journalist and militant civil rights advocate. He attended school at Howard University in Washington, D.C., but later moved to New York City where he founded the New York Age newspaper. Fortune died in Philadelphia at the age of 71 in 1928.

1935—The then-independent East African nation of Ethiopia is invaded by fascist Italy in an attempt to join other European nations which had used military force to establish colonies in Africa and exploit its economic resources. Blacks throughout the world rallied to Ethiopia’s defense, in part, because the nation was

viewed by many as the place on Earth where human life began. The U.S. effort was led by prominent Harlem, N.Y., minister Adam Clayton Powell Sr.

1949—One of the first Black-owned radio stations in America begins broadcasting in Atlanta, Ga. The principal organizing force behind WERD was businessman J.B. Blayton.

1995—Former professional football great O.J. Simpson is found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman. The trial had been a national sensation. The verdict angered a majority of Whites. Polls showed that better than 80 percent of

Whites surveyed felt Simpson got away with murder.

OCTOBER 4

1864—What was to become the nation’s first Black daily newspaper began publishing on this day in New Orleans, La. Amazingly, the New Orleans Tribune began distribution while slavery still existed. It was founded by Dr. Louis C. Reudanez. It began as a tri-weekly but soon became a daily published in both French and

English.

1969—Howard Lee and Charles Evers became the first Black mayors of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Fayette, Miss., respectively. Evers was the brother of civil rights legend Medgar Evers who was murdered by Ku Klux Klan member Byron De La Beckwith on June 12, 1963.

1988—The Martin Luther King Jr. federal building is dedicated in Atlanta, Ga. It thus became the first federal building to bear the name of the slain civil rights leader.