Big Boi Shows Off Pet Owl, Adding More Allure To The Legend Of OutKast

Andre 3000 and Big Boi set themselves a part from other emcees by delving into their uniqueness. Whether it was their engaging lyricism or eclectic style of fashion, OutKast played by their own rules and made hip-hop history in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In their latter years, both artists are currently in their mid-40s, Andre 3000 and Big Boi continue to push boundaries outside of rap. Andre 3000 often walks around different cities playing a flute, and Big Boi owns owls.

On Sept. 29, Big Boi went viral on social media after revealing that he’s now into falconry. While at Stankonia Studio in Atlanta, Big Boi showed off his pet owl, “Hootie,” named after the duo’s 1994 song “Hootie Hoo.”

OutKast fans were amused by Big Boi’s version of the animal planet.

“Andre appears in random stores playing the flute like an elusive woodland sprite, Big Boi has domesticated owls as companions. I love it,” wrote Twitter user, @charlielabeija_.

Another OutKast fan tweeted, “Redman is a professional skydiver, Bun B is making award winning burgers, Big Boi is an owl whisperer, I love our OG’s.”

In an interesting twist, Big Boi went viral on the anniversary of their third album, Aquemini. Released on Sept. 28, 1998, Aquemini is viewed by some critics as one of the top hip-hop albums of all-time.

Big Boi brought his pet owl “Hootie” to the studio 🦉 pic.twitter.com/LuWEa3uO6P — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) September 28, 2022