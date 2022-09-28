Teen And Step Mother Arrested For Murder Of PNB Rock, Police Search For Suspect’s Father

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of PNB Rock. On Sept. 28, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that they arrested a 17-year-old, according to TMZ.

The teen and his father were both allegedly already at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant when PNB Rock arrived there with his girlfriend on Sept. 12. This would debunk the theory that PNB Rock was targeted after his girlfriend posted their location on social media.

After the teen allegedly shot PNB Rock, he stole his jewelry and jumped into a car driven by his father, Freddie Lee Trone. With the teen in police custody, they are currently searching for his father.

Police also arrested Shauntel Trone, the suspect’s step mother, in connection to the shooting and charged her with accessory to murder.

A native of Philadelphia, PNB Rock, Rakim Hasheem Allen, made a name for himself after releasing the single “Selfish”, which peaked at number 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He also teamed up with YFN Lucci for the song “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper on the song, “Cross Me.”