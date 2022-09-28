Digital Daily

Florida Counties Under Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

  • Black Information Network
Several Florida counties have issued evacuation orders before Hurricane Ian strikes the state. Meteorologists and experts predict the Category 3 storm to strengthen before making landfall late Wednesday (September 28). Gov. Ron DeSantis says over 2.5 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.

“You’ve got today,” Jamie Rhome, the National Hurricane Center’s acting director, said, per The Washington Post. “Not to put too fine a point on it, but you’ve got today to make your final preparations.”

When officials call for evacuations, that doesn’t mean you have to leave the state or the county — just houses and buildings in the affected area. They also urge residents to look for higher ground nearby, take cover at a friend or family’s home more inland, or seek shelters as a last resort.

Hillsborough County: Zone A and B, which includes Tampa, are under mandatory evacuation and must leave by 9 p.m. Tuesday (September 27). Zone A’s took effect at 2 p.m. Monday (September 26), and Zone B’s began at 12 p.m. Tuesday. This affects all residents including people living in mobile and manufactured homes. Check WFLA for a list of shelters. Use the county’s online tool to check your evacuation status.

Pasco County: Some areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, including Zone A, low-lying areas, and places prone to flooding. Zones B and C’s evacuation orders are voluntary as of now. Check out the county’s interactive map for more details.

Pinellas County: Everyone living in Zones A, B, and C is under mandatory evacuation orders and must leave immediately. This took effect Monday at 6 p.m. The county’s website has a list of shelters, and you can check your evacuation zone there, too.

Citrus County: Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, but they encourage everyone to leave. People living in mobile or manufactured homes need to leave their homes. WFLA has a list of shelters.

Hernando County: Voluntary evacuation order issued Monday. Check your zone on the website.

Manatee County: Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Zone A. Zone B is voluntary. These went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Check your evacuation level on the county’s website.

Sarasota County: They only have mandatory evacuation orders, which affect Zones A and B. Check your evacuation zone on the county’s website. Shelters open at noon on Tuesday.

Charlotte County: Some areas must evacuate, including people living on the barrier islands. Check your address to see if you’re under an evacuation order.

Lee County: Residents living in low-lying areas and barrier islands must leave their homes. You can view the full evacuation map on the county’s website.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

Comments

From the Web