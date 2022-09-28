Florida Counties Under Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

“You’ve got today,” Jamie Rhome, the National Hurricane Center’s acting director, said, per The Washington Post. “Not to put too fine a point on it, but you’ve got today to make your final preparations.”

When officials call for evacuations, that doesn’t mean you have to leave the state or the county — just houses and buildings in the affected area. They also urge residents to look for higher ground nearby, take cover at a friend or family’s home more inland, or seek shelters as a last resort.

Hillsborough County: Zone A and B, which includes Tampa, are under mandatory evacuation and must leave by 9 p.m. Tuesday (September 27). Zone A’s took effect at 2 p.m. Monday (September 26), and Zone B’s began at 12 p.m. Tuesday. This affects all residents including people living in mobile and manufactured homes. Check WFLA for a list of shelters. Use the county’s online tool to check your evacuation status.

Pasco County: Some areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, including Zone A, low-lying areas, and places prone to flooding. Zones B and C’s evacuation orders are voluntary as of now. Check out the county’s interactive map for more details.

Pinellas County: Everyone living in Zones A, B, and C is under mandatory evacuation orders and must leave immediately. This took effect Monday at 6 p.m. The county’s website has a list of shelters, and you can check your evacuation zone there, too.

Citrus County: Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, but they encourage everyone to leave. People living in mobile or manufactured homes need to leave their homes. WFLA has a list of shelters.

Hernando County: Voluntary evacuation order issued Monday. Check your zone on the website.

Manatee County: Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Zone A. Zone B is voluntary. These went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Check your evacuation level on the county’s website.

Sarasota County: They only have mandatory evacuation orders, which affect Zones A and B. Check your evacuation zone on the county’s website. Shelters open at noon on Tuesday.

Charlotte County: Some areas must evacuate, including people living on the barrier islands. Check your address to see if you’re under an evacuation order.

Lee County: Residents living in low-lying areas and barrier islands must leave their homes. You can view the full evacuation map on the county’s website.