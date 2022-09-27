Wale and Trina Headline 31st Annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest

(L-R) Performers Wale and Trina at AIDS Walk Atlanta 2022 presented in partnership with AHF Pharmacy at Piedmont Park on Sept. 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, multi-platinum and award-winning recording artists, Wale and Trina, joined forces with the world’s largest, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), to headline the 31st Annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest.

Presented in partnership with AHF Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia at Piedmont Park, this annual fundraiser featured a 5K run and walk followed by a music concert.

This year’s fundraiser generated over $400,000 in donations where all proceeds will be allocated to sexual health education, advocacy, free testing/screenings and necessary prescriptions for patient care.

