How 2022 REVOLT Summit Encouraged Attendees To ‘Design The Future’

The 2022 REVOLT Summit returned to Atlanta to inspire thousands who seek to find success in music, business, fashion, and film. Sponsored by AT&T, the two-day summit featured a multitude of celebrity guests, concerts, food trucks, and ample opportunities to network.

This year’s theme was all about the future with panels such The Future of Culture,The Future of Independence,The Future of Culture, and The Future of Hip Hop Conversation.

“This year’s theme is that the future is now,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels told Atlanta Daily World. “The way that they get there is two ways. One, in our chairman’s mind, we’ve got three years to make all of the changes that we can make. So we’re trying to get people to move as quickly as they can. Number two, what we know is that the next generation is our future. But you have a very specific moment. So we want them to know is that the time is now to be bold. The time is now to be courageous. The time is now to practically design the future that you believe in. In other words, the future is now as you are the future.”

Below are recaps of several prominent panels:

THE FUTURE OF OUR BELIEF: Moderated by award-winning journalist Gia Peppers, this in-depth panel discussion explores the Black community’s evolving and complex relationship with spirituality.

DEAR AMERICA, RUN MY CHECK: With nearly 85% of Black Americans believing that there should be some form of compensation delivered to the descendants of the American enslavement, Tariq Nasheed and REVOLT Black News Weekly hosts moderated a solution-oriented discussion about our reparations for building this country for free.

THE FUTURE OF CULTURE: A session which included an insightful keynote by Iddris Sandu, in addition to a panel conversation moderated by Bimma Williams, founder of Claima, who were joined by Ms. Basketball and more to explore the future of content, collaboration, creativity and convergence

·RAP RADAR: Journalists turned cultural commentators, Elliott Wilson (Tidal) and Brian “B.Dot” Miller (Complex, Spotify) are hip-hop’s foremost audio aficionados with their straight-from-the headlines pod. If it happened in hip-hop, they’re talking about it on The Rap Radar Podcast.

THE FUTURE OF INDEPENDENCE: Moderated by Wall Street Rapper and Maconomics host, Ro$$ Mac, this panel will explore the future of independence, ownership and the evolving relationship between hip-hop and finance. Who’s ready to cash out?

BIG FACTS LIVE: Boosie joined Atlanta staples Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade, for an exclusive live viewing of the Big Facts podcast, an unfiltered conversation around today’s trending topics.

THE FUTURE OF COMMERCE: In this keynote conversation, Weiden + Kennedy Executive Creative Director John Petty explored the future relationship between Hip Hop, advertising, creators, and the changing global economy.

THE FUTURE OF CREATIVE FREEDOM: Moderator DJ Hed chopped it up with Coi Leray, DonYe Taylor, Tink, Smino, Mez, and Justice Baiden to discuss how artists can preserve their authenticity while pushing their art forward.

THE FUTURE OF CONNECTIVITY: Led by Matthew Brooks, AT&T Lead Marketing Communications Manager, this conversation highlighted how the Summit is leading the next generation of Black entrepreneurs through investments and programs to help eliminate digital divide for diverse communities.