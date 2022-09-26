Nas, Wu-Tang, Busta Rhymes Represent The Essence Of Hip-Hop With 2022 Tour

The 1990s and early 2000s was a special era for New York hip-hop. Following the genre’s birth in 1973 and hip-hop’s golden era of the 1980s, ’90s era hip-hop was a time period when the art form went global. Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes were all New York-based artists who helped the genre reach new heights.

To appease diehard fans and educate the next generation of their impact, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes made a stop in Atlanta during their nationwide tour.

The stage featured multiple large screens that showed videos of New York’s urban landscape and images of each artist during their respective sets.

Similar to tag team match, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes all took turns sharing the stage as the took fans down memory lane.

The Wu-Tang Clan entered the stage first as fans threw up the “W” sign with both hands. Although missing Method Man (who is on set filming a movie), the Wu-Tang Clan provided the crowd with lessons lyrical craftsmanship with songs such as “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Ice Cream,” “Can It Be All So Simple,” and “Cherchez LaGhost.”

Busta Rhymes gave supreme energy during set, keeping the crowd on their toes with songs such as “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” “Pass The Courvoisier,” and “Look At Me Now.”

Nas looks and sounds as sharp as he did during the 1990s. With classic and new songs, Nas captivated the audience by performing hits such as “If I Ruled The World,” “Nas Is Like,” “The World Is Yours,” and “Spicy.”

Overall, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes prove that classic hip-hop can still sell out large venues while introducing the essence of hip-hop to a new generation.