Atlanta Cigar Week Founders Shed Light On The Impact Of Cigar Culture

Founded in 2017, by Henry Stokes, Octavia Toliver (HERficionado), and Tony Hall, Atlanta Cigar Week (ACW) was created to bring people from all walks of life together for a full week of networking and educational events while showcasing the great cigar culture of Atlanta.

Cigars are the ultimate equalizer where race, gender, or sexual orientation simply does not matter. A question as simple as “What are you smoking?” could turn two complete strangers into life-long friends.

The culture of cigars has always been one of connectivity around the world.

RTM Newsroom recently spoke with the founders of Atlanta Cigar Week.

