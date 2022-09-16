Business

Atlanta Cigar Week Founders Shed Light On The Impact Of Cigar Culture

  • A.R. Shaw

Founded in 2017, by Henry Stokes, Octavia Toliver (HERficionado), and Tony Hall, Atlanta Cigar Week (ACW) was created to bring people from all walks of life together for a full week of networking and educational events while showcasing the great cigar culture of Atlanta.

Cigars are the ultimate equalizer where race, gender, or sexual orientation simply does not matter. A question as simple as “What are you smoking?” could turn two complete strangers into life-long friends.

The culture of cigars has always been one of connectivity around the world.

RTM Newsroom recently spoke with the founders of Atlanta Cigar Week. 

View interview below: 

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

Comments

From the Web