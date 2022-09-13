Black Stars Who Made History At The 2022 Emmys

Zendaya became the youngest two-time Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series winner. Quinta Brunson became the third Black person, and second Black woman, to win the writing comedy Emmy after Larry Wilmore (The Bernie Mac Show) and Lena Waithe (Master of None). And Sheryl Lee Ralph became just the second Black woman to score an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy.

When Black Hollywood wasn’t making history, they were winning big — take Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which won for Outstanding Competition series, for example. With the win, Lizzo is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner.

And last but certainly not least, Jerrod Carmichael nabbed his first Emmy award for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel.

Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph: "Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream…couldn't come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you."

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession” —WINNER

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” — WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus” — WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) — WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — WINNER

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) — WINNER

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) — WINNER

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — WINNER

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” — WINNER

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) — WINNER

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) — WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) — WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) — WINNER

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (“Succession”)

Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”)

Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)

Sanaa Lathan (“Succession”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (“Succession”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Harriet Sansom Harris (“Hacks”)

Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”)

Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”) — WINNER

Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“VICE”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Lupita Nyong’o

W. Kamau Bell

David Attenborough