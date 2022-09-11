Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available in Fulton County

New booster vaccines to be offered by Fulton County Board of Health

Beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, the Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) will begin offering the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for use as booster doses to the public. This booster is designed specifically to offer protection against both the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, now the predominant variant of the virus.

The announcement and rollout of these booster doses follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to use updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for patients age 12 or older. The bivalent booster will be available at Fulton County Board of Health locations and mobile locations to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination was 2 or more months ago. The vaccines will be available at the following locations beginning September 12:

Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor Street Atlanta, GA (near the Pryor Street entrance)

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

4700 North Point

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Adamsville Regional Health Center

3700 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

College Park Health Center

1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Union Health Center

186 Sunset Ave NW # 186, Atlanta, GA 30314

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Fulton Regional Health Center

3155 Royal Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stonewall Tell

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You can receive the updated COVID-19 booster without an appointment. For more information on the Fulton County vaccination program, visit https://fultoncountyga.gov/COVIDVACCINE.

