Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back

The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation

The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family

The Miguel Wilson Collection presents its 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend which takes place October 7-9, with the main event happening on Sunday, October 9, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Horse Mansion at Bouckaert Farm, 10045 Cedar Grove Rd., Fairbun, GA 30215.

The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, “Where Culture and Class Connect” is known as an all-inclusive VIP experience, and multi-faceted event. The event has grown to incorporate multiple events within a single weekend, ending with the signature classic.

“Over the last five years, we’ve proven that the citizens of Atlanta demand an exclusive and luxurious experience,” said Miguel Wilson, founder of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. “Though this event is a major fundraising effort for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, it is also a display of Black excellence at its highest level. We are intentional about cultivating an elevated experience through the use of Black businesses and talents to display our culture at its apex.”

This year’s guests will take part in the Miguel Wilson’s “Black Tie Experience” on Friday, Oct. 7, “Polo & Pumps Brunch and Day Party” on Saturday, Oct. 8th, also on Saturday evening, “Cocktails and Cigars Under the Stars” and the ultimate luxury experience at the 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic on Sunday, Oct. 9th.

Guests of the 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will enjoy complimentary gourmet food options, signature cocktails, party tents, live music, cigar lounges, two polo games, equestrian exhibitions, and a fashion experience, while dressed in their best derby attire.

Special guests include: Business Mogul and Fashion Designer Lisa Nicole, Actor Palmer Williams Jr., Grammy Nominated Songwriter, Singer and Producer Eric Roberson, Tony Terry, Pastor Troy, Bar One Entrepreneur Peter Thomas, DJ Mark Battle, DJ Bombshell, Recording Producer Drummer Boy, and many more.

This illustrious event serves to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide support to kids who desire to pursue equestrian activities; especially those who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity due to socio-economic obstacles. All proceeds from the 5th Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will go towards the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

Additionally, Miguel Wilson and the Ride to the Olympics Foundation have partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of America polo teams, with kids between the ages of 8-18, in Atlanta and the Washington D.C. area. In addition, Miguel has been elected as the 2022 Chief Executive Officer’s (CEO) Award of Excellence for his philanthropic and business excellence by the Board of Directors of the Excellence in Education Foundation for Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), Inc.

Some of the Sponsors of the 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic include: Bentley Atlanta, The Corbett Family, Belaire Brands, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Whiskey Wright Distillery, Sukari Spirits, One Sound Entertainment and Future Outlook Group, LLC.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com or www.vipsocio/event/afpc2022 and visit https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/ to find out more about the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to place a donation.

About Ride to the Olympics

Established in 2017, Ride to the Olympics’ (RTO) primary mission is to empower youth who aren’t exactly born into great means with the opportunity to learn the art of equestrian sports, fashion and leadership development. RTO is also committed to increasing awareness and exposure to horse-related sports such as polo, showjumping and dressage throughout the country; eliminating barriers and strengthening community engagement.

About The Miguel Wilson Collection

Created by celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson, The Miguel Wilson Collection is a luxury men’s fashion label composed of suits, sport coats, trousers, shirts and accessories. With a signature Wedding Collection offered at many high-end bridal boutiques throughout the country. His signature stores are located in Atlanta, GA, Washington, D.C., Miami, FL and New York, NY. The Miguel Wilson Collection has been the choice for many high profile men on their wedding day, including Hollywood producer Will Packer, reality stars Peter Thomas and Todd Tucker, NFL players Bobby Rainey and Travis Daniels, actor Josh Morgan, and rapper 2 Chainz.