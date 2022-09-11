Atlanta Falcons’ Rotimi Song Collaboration Proves To Be First ‘L’ Of The Season

It was equivalent to 28-3, but this time it was music instead of sports. Of course, there was more at stake when the Atlanta Falcons loss an all-time heartbreaker to the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. But when it comes to music, Atlanta presents a similar advantage as the city has a wealth of talent, more than any other team in the NFL.

It would nearly take an all-time disaster for a professional team in Atlanta to miss on recruiting an artist for the perfect theme song.

But the Falcons first “L” of the season did not come on the football field, it came in the recording booth.

On Sept. 9, the Falcons released a promo video and song with the hopes of garnering excitement for the 2022 season. Rotimi stars in the video and sings, “We gone rise up/ATL that city/We go higher,” as a montage of top Falcons plays are shown.

On every level, the video and song fails.

The first faux pas was the selection of Rotimi to perform a song that seeks to galvanize the Falcons fan base. A New Jersey native, Rotimi can instantly be viewed as an outsider who lacks what naturally comes with being raised in a city such as Atlanta. Most Atlantans exude a tone, emotion, and style that makes us unique. It’s often present in the music that continues to have a global impact when it comes to sound and texture.

Whether it’s OutKast leading the freedom of expression; Usher changing the face of R&B; T.I., Gucci Mane and Jeezy introducing Trap music; Lil Jon keeping nightclubs around the world Crunk; Latto and Omerretta representing for female rappers; and Lil Baby taking the baton as hip-hop’s next biggest star, Atlanta’s music remains at the forefront of innovation and impact.

There are also a slew of other artists such as Pastor Troy, Killer Mike, Migos, Future, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Waka Flocka Flame, Ludacris, Goodie Mob, and Jermaine Dupri who are more than capable of creating the perfect theme song for the Atlanta Falcons.

This isn’t a knock on Rotimi who released successful songs such as “In My Bed” and was a remarkable actor on “Power.” But when a city has an abundance of home grown musicians, it’s important for team officials to make the right connection.

The Falcons did get it right with Gucci Mane serving as the headlining act at the team’s pep rally that took place on Sept. 9.

But it did little to help the Falcons. On the first game of the season, the Falcons would lose to the New Orleans Saints by one point after leading by 16. They allowed what should have been another easy victory to slip through their hands, on and off the field.