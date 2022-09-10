Digital Daily

5-Year-Old Black Boy Disappears From School, Family Demands Answers

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida family is furious after a 5-year-old Black boy went missing for nearly two hours after school, according to local news station WEAR-TV.

Brenda Thomas says she picks up her grandson, 5-year-old Jayquan Rigdell, every day from Montclair Elementary School in Pensacola. Things took a turn for the worst on Friday, September 2. When Thomas pulled up to the school, Jayquan wasn’t there.

When she asked his teacher where the boy was, they didn’t know where he was and claims Jayquan simply “wandered” away from the school.

“I said what you mean wandering off?” Thomas told reporters. “They know every day I’m here getting my grandbaby.”

On top of that, the grandmother claims the school wasn’t willing to help them look for the 5-year-old.

“The principal ain’t anywhere to be found! Or the teacher!” Thomas said. “Why didn’t you stay there to help my grandmother find your student? That’s not ok! That’s not someone you want watching children.”

Friends and family members searched Jayquan for nearly two hours after school ended and found him “crying… and shaking,” according to Thomas. Now the family wants answers, especially after relatives say the boy was left traumatized.

“All these kidnappers, traffickers, anybody could’ve got my baby and I would’ve never seen him no more,” Thomas said. “I want them to be held responsible for what happened to my grandbaby. And I’m not gonna stop until I get answers.”

WEAR-TV says the family has yet to hear back from the school or district officials about the situation as of Tuesday (September 6). When reporters reached out to the district, they said they’re aware of the incident and investigating.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web