5-Year-Old Black Boy Disappears From School, Family Demands Answers

A Florida family is furious after a 5-year-old Black boy went missing for nearly two hours after school, according to local news station WEAR-TV.

Brenda Thomas says she picks up her grandson, 5-year-old Jayquan Rigdell, every day from Montclair Elementary School in Pensacola. Things took a turn for the worst on Friday, September 2. When Thomas pulled up to the school, Jayquan wasn’t there.

When she asked his teacher where the boy was, they didn’t know where he was and claims Jayquan simply “wandered” away from the school.

“I said what you mean wandering off?” Thomas told reporters. “They know every day I’m here getting my grandbaby.”

On top of that, the grandmother claims the school wasn’t willing to help them look for the 5-year-old.

“The principal ain’t anywhere to be found! Or the teacher!” Thomas said. “Why didn’t you stay there to help my grandmother find your student? That’s not ok! That’s not someone you want watching children.”

Friends and family members searched Jayquan for nearly two hours after school ended and found him “crying… and shaking,” according to Thomas. Now the family wants answers, especially after relatives say the boy was left traumatized.

“All these kidnappers, traffickers, anybody could’ve got my baby and I would’ve never seen him no more,” Thomas said. “I want them to be held responsible for what happened to my grandbaby. And I’m not gonna stop until I get answers.”

WEAR-TV says the family has yet to hear back from the school or district officials about the situation as of Tuesday (September 6). When reporters reached out to the district, they said they’re aware of the incident and investigating.