Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House

Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert

Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.

“We should be careful in all of our providing for others that we do not fail to get something for ourselves. Each of us needs some thing or some place that we retreat to for personal nurturing and sustenance. We owe it to ourselves to carve out that special place just for ourselves. This special place may be different things for different people, but everyone needs it – something as simple as powering off the phone, sitting in quiet, taking a long walk, dancing when no one is watching, singing along with a favorite song, or experiencing any of your favorite things in solitude,” says Joe Barry Carroll, Garden (A Special Place) excerpt from the My View From Seven Feet book.”

Tony Hightower is a recording artist, composer, producer, vocalist, and actor. He was raised in Atlanta by his mother, local legend, Theresa Hightower, who was a Funk-Rock singer but could sing multiple genres and mentored many singers coming behind her. This early exposure allowed Tony to learn music first-hand from Bobby Blue Bland and the Platters to Mother’s Finest, S.O.S. Band and Brick.

His sophomore project, LEGACY, finds Tony exploring jazz vocal stylings from a dazzling prism of angles. As an actor, Tony has also been featured as one of the most valuable players in many of mogul Tyler Perry’s stage productions, movies, and TV series. However, the last seven years have found him totally devoted to jazz, on a mission into bring the real deal to fresh young audiences in memory of Freddy Cole, at whose funeral he tearfully blessed in song.

Hammonds House Museum is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve, exhibit, interpret, and increase public awareness about the contributions that visual artists of African descent have made to world culture. Artistic excellence, culture, and community are the focus of their vision. Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, the museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron. Hammonds House Museum is open Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. Visit the website at hammondshouse.org to register for exhibition tickets and to learn more.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners through Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network (NPN), Georgia Pacific, Stefaniyemiya Ingrahm’s Dihvinely Konnecked Productions, and a host of donors and members.

This event is in conjunction with Fulton County Arts & Culture’s F.A.C.E initiative (Fashion. Art. Culture. Education).