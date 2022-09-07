Herschel Walker Finally Agrees To Debate Sen. Raphael Warnock, Under Certain Conditions

After months of refusing to debate Sen. Rapheal Warnock, Republican candidate Herschel Walker has agreed to a political showdown.

On Sept. 7, Walker announced on his social media pages that he will debate Warnock in Savannah on Oct. 14.

“Let’s lock down Savannah Oct 14th, Senator,” Walker wrote. “I don’t care what the topics are. It’s a fair debate. Open to the public. Televised statewide. And it’s not run by your donors. You in? Let’s do this for the people.”

Warnock agreed to participate in the debate hosted by Nexstar if Walker agrees topics will not be provided prior to the debate. Warnock would also want Walker to accept a debate in Macon on Oct. 13 or the Atlanta Press Club.

Topics will be provided for the Nexstar debate, according to the organization’s standards, but specific questions would not.

In August, Walker declined a debate scheduled for Oct. 13 in Macon, Georgia. He claimed that potential viewers would not watch due to NFL games.

“You’ve got people that are contributors to his campaign and it’s in this room that only two people gonna see it on a Sunday night, I think. NFL Football, I am giving you an opportunity to be statewide so everybody can see what it is, see the contrast between the two of us. I don’t know how you can ask for anything better.”