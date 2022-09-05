Scarface Reveals How His Son Saved His Life Following COVID Battle And Kidney Failure

On Labor Day Weekend, Scarface served as the headlining act of the “Legends Of Hip-Hop” show that took place at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater in Mableton, a suburb of Atlanta.

During his set, Scarface took a break from songs and shared details of how he nearly lost his life due to complications of COVID-19 and kidney failure.

“I’ve seen a man get his woman back, I’ve seen a man get his money back, I’ve seen a man get his house back, but I’ve never seen a man get his time back,” Scarface shared with the capacity crowd. “In 2020, I caught COVID before they knew what it was. I battled pneumonia and I couldn’t breathe. And on top of that, I had kidney failure at the same time. The millions of people who died of COVID, I could’ve been one. God said ‘no.’ ”

Scarface revealed that his son saved his life by agreeing to give him a kidney.

“There are a lot of things we try to do on our own,” he said. “I beat COVID and I was on dialysis for a year and a half. And my son, Prince Jordan, agreed to give me a kidney.”

Scarface proved to be in top form during his show by performing classic hits such as “Mind Playing Tricks On Me,” “Mary Jane,” and “Smile.”

Before Scarface took the stage, Memphis legends 8 Ball & MJG reminded the audience of their superior catalogue with songs “Lay It Down,” “Space Age Pimpin’,” “Coming Out Hard,” and “You. Don’t Want Drama.”

Bun B also performed solo and UGK hits such as “International Player’s Anthem,” “Diamonds & Wood,” “One Day,” and “Draped Up.”

Atlanta rap legends Fabo and Pastor Troy opened the show with sets that provided a glimpse of the foundation of Southern hip-hop.