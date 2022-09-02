100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Golf Classic Raises $240,000 For Education, Mentorship

100 Black Men of Atlanta raised $240,000 at their 24th annual 100 Golf Classic, held Tuesday, August 23 at the River Club. The highly anticipated event was led by Tournament Chair Michael K. Anderson of Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. and Event Co-Chairs Morris Little, Esq. of Taylor English Duma LLP and Wayne Copper of Allstate – Copper Insurance Agency.

Over 140 participants enjoyed a wonderful day of golf while giving back to the community. Tournament highlights included contests such as the longest drive and closest to the pin, a silent auction and gourmet food on the course. Simultaneously held, the 14th Annual Ladies Golf Clinic, presented by AutoNation, focused on putting, chipping, iron play and driving.

2022 Golf Classic sponsors included Presenting Sponsor Georgia Power and Education Sponsors Better NOI, Watchtower Security and Tubman Ventures.

“Georgia Power has a rich history of working with 100 Black Men of Atlanta to strengthen our communities through enhancing education equity,” said Mike Anderson, Senior Vice President of Charitable Giving at Georgia Power. “As a longstanding member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, I know firsthand that our support for events such as the 100 Golf Classic provides much needed funding for programmatic efforts that help us empower education opportunities for our youth – a mission that Georgia Power has always believed is important.”

Chairman Keith Millner added, “The 100’s Golf Classic has raised more than $2,000,000 over the past ten years. Proceeds enable our organization to create opportunities via mentoring for hundreds of students, encouraging them to fully meet their academic potential. We are grateful to all of our participants for their generous support of our mission.”

A long-standing tradition, the Golf Classic benefits Project Success, a core program initiative of 100 Black Men of Atlanta. Started in 1987, Project Success programs provide nurturing, personalized, and concrete support in the form of mentoring and social, emotional and communication skill development, particularly during students’ transition from pre-adolescence to the adolescent phase of their development.

Project Success is a nationally recognized post-secondary preparation, tuition assistance, and mentoring program for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) students whereby the 100 Black Men of Atlanta provides tuition-assistance scholarships for all Project Success students who graduate from high school.

Executive Director Louis Negron explained, “Through Project Success, our organization encourages students to reach academic success. Charitable events such as the Golf Classic support programs that enable us to help students develop into educated, contributing members of our community.”