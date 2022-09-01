Lil Baby Meets Stacey Abrams At Premiere Of ‘Untrapped’ Documentary In Atlanta

Lil Baby recently hosted a special Atlanta Premiere of “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.” Held at the Regal Atlantic Station, the premiere featured opening remarks by Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global DEI at Amazon Studios, Prime Video and IMDb followed by a party next door at Bowlero Lanes.

Prior to the private screening, Lil Baby met with Stacey Abrams. Currently on the campaign trail, the gubernatorial candidate spoke with Lil Baby who shared his thoughts on the political process.

“It’s interesting to me to fully understand how the world really works,” Lil Baby said.

Abrams spoke about why the 2022 election will be important.

“We understand the mayor and we understand the president,” Abrams said. “They get away with so much because most of us don’t learn about the state. The state gets its money from the federal government. And the states decides how much local governments get. I would love your help to get people to understand why the governor matters. The governor is the one who will makes the decisions. That’s why I’m excited about this, we have a chance.”

In November, Abrams will face-off against Brian Kemp in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

In addition to Abrams and Lil Baby, other attendees included, director Karam Gill, producer Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, producer Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, CEO of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam, Reginae Carter, Gail Bean, Jacob Latimore, Lakeyah, Omeretta The Great, and more.