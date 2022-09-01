Kanye West Announces Plans To Open Yeezy Store In Atlanta

Kanye West plans to do business in Atlanta. The mercurial celebrity figure revealed that he planned to open Yeezy stores around the world and will start with a signature store in Atlanta.

In a message on Instagram, Kanye wrote, “We are going to open Yeezy stores world wide starting in Atlanta,” he wrote in the post. “Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna up in every state and then internationally.

He also made an announcement about potential jobs that could be available when the store opening.

“Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you,” Kanye wrote.

Kanye also said that he would be working in some aspect with 2 Chainz who has connections to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“2 Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number I added the s cause my mama was head of the English department. But this may take some incorrect English to get done,” Kanye captioned in the post.

Kanye also took a moment to criticize Adidas and GAP for failing to open Yeezy stores.

“I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time,” he added. “I’ma show you how to use social media.”

A Yeezy store in Atlanta would bring more national attention to the city. In 2021, Kanye sold out the Mercedes Benz Stadium to host several listening events for the release of the album, “Donda.” He also lived in and recorded songs in the stadium for nearly a month.