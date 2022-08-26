Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil Baby’s record label, 4PF.

Police say the crime took place on Aug. 3 after a father left a barbershop with his 3-year-old son on Peter Street which is blocks away from the Atlanta University Center, home to Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown.

“The father and son drove southbound on Peter Street and we have determined that there was a car following them,” police said during a press conference. “When they came to the intersection, the car pulled along side the passenger side and began to open fire, striking the 3-year-old boy who was in the backseat.”

The father, who was not shot, drove down to a nearby fire station and the child was transported to a local hospital. The child is currently alert, but in critical condition.

Georgia’s lax gun laws will be a hot-button issue in the upcoming election. In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law allowing residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check.

In an Instagram post, Wright wrote, “I’m innocent. The news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations.”

View Dirty Tay’s video “Love You Now.”