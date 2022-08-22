Ice Cube Brings BIG3 Championship, All-Star Weekend To Atlanta

Ice Cube has conquered hip-hop, movies, and now sports. The legendary entertainer and businessman recently brought the BIG3 Championship and All-Star weekend to Atlanta.

Held at the State Farm Arena on Aug. 21, the all-day sports affair kicked-off with a celebrity game that featured Nelly, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Gillie Da Kid, Wallo, and NLE Choppa.

The BIG3 All-Star game followed and featured teams coached by NBA legends Julius Irving and George Gervin.

There was also a music component with performances by rappers Young Dro, B.o.B, and NLE Choppa.

The day concluded with the championship game that featured the teams Power and Trilology. Coached by former NBA star Stephen Jackson, Trilogy defeated Power by a score of 51-35.

Team Trilogy would celebrate by popping bottles of champagne during the press conference.

Ice Cube shared why Atlanta was an important place to host the BIG3’s big game.

“Atlanta is hot, it has that vibe,” Ice Cube says. “We did a championship game in Brooklyn, we did a championship game in Los Angeles and one in the Bahamas. So it was only right for us to bring it to Atlanta.”

Created in 2017 by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the Big3 features former NBA and current pro athletes who travel and compete in 3-on-3 games throughout the summer.