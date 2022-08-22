5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining

5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer

by Sabryna Crutchfield

The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!

Just Add Honey

Just Add Honey is located off of the Atlanta BeltLine near Ponce City Market. This tea house is

quaint and cute with the perfect patio to share laughs and stories with a friend while enjoying a

perfectly crafted glass of iced tea. They offer an array of enticing flavors from a refreshing

Mango Rose tea, to Strawberry Breeze tea. They also offer Tea Tastings if you’re looking for a

more interactive experience. Overall it’s the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a laid-back

vibe to enjoy by yourself or with a friend.

Spice House Midtown

Spice House Midtown is located off of 14th street in Midtown. It is a Caribbean restaurant with all lively vibes. According to their website, the menu was, ‘Developed from distinct and different dishes from some of the selected islands in the Caribbean

including; Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad, and the Bahamas.’ The atmosphere is immaculate, the food is delicious, and the drinks are perfect. They also offer a brunch experience!

Pin and Proper

Pin and Proper is located right off the Atlanta BeltLine in historic Grant Park. If you’re

looking to touch in with your inner child and enjoy a blast of fun this is the place to be.

They offer an array of games for you to play, but they specialize in Pinfall; a hybrid of

football and bowling. They also offer Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, and corn hole.

Their menu is full of great eats, and drinks. Every Thursday and Friday they offer a

happy hour from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and they have brunch on Sunday to 4:00 pm.

Frost Bistro & Bar

Frost Bistro & Bar is located off of Peter Street. A sexy and sophisticated vibe with a menu

inspired by all things Atlanta. They’re known for their delectable cocktails such as the Pressed on Peter Street, a frozen margarita topped with a bottle of Stella Rose. While the inside is lined with silver and a fancy and chic ambiance, the outside has tables and cabanas. This is a place you bring friends and family visiting town to give them a taste of what the Atlanta experience is all about.

Newyow’s Creole Cuisine Rooftop Restaurant

Newyow’s of Atlanta is located off of Walker Street and specializes in authentic creole food. Originally founded in Louisiana they brought all the delicious flavors of New Orleans and paired it with a 6,000-square-foot rooftop in downtown Atlanta that looks out to the Mercedes Benz Stadium. They’re well known for their chargrilled oysters, Louisiana seafood gumbo, and cajun lamb chops. You can’t beat their daily drink specials which are often posted on their Instagram account, @neyowsofatl. Some of those specials include $3.00 margaritas on Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and $20.00 bottomless mimosas on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.