Cast of ‘Tough Love: Atlanta’ Deal With Aftermath of Tragic Accident

CLEO TV’s latest series captures the complicated lives of five graduates who join a fellowship in Atlanta with dreams of breaking into the coveted music industry. Things take an unexpected turn when they discover that they’re being used as pawns in a plan to pay back a million-dollar loan! If that wasn’t enough, the perfect storm of toxic relationships and a horrific accident cause a whirlwind of drama. The next episode of “Tough Love: Atlanta” airs tonight, August 18 at 9:30 P.M./8:30C on CLEO TV.

In tonight’s episode, the fellows deal with the aftermath of the accident. Monica and Jason are upset, but have their own worries when an FBI agent shows up at the office. Everything is on the news, including Kenny’s personal problems. Drew’s confrontation of Terrence about Amber is sure to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Tough Love: Atlanta” stars Amber Reign Smith (“Jackie”), Alisha S. Ward (“Lisa”), Julian Horton (“Drew”), Ashanti Harris (“Iesha”), Kadeem Isaiah (“Kenny”), Malik Rashad (“Jason”) and Natalie Jacobs (“Monica”).