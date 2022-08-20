Atlanta Celebs Attend Red Carpet For ‘Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story’

TV One recently hosted the official red-carpet premiere for its biopic, “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” based on the life of gospel legend Marvin Sapp. The film premieres on Aug. 21 on TV One.

Held at the Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, the event was packed with star power including Marvin Sapp alongside film stars Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Ambre Anderson, Stormy Merriweather, Zoe Greene and Jayden Griffin. Other notable attendees included director Russ Parr, executive producers Phil Thornton and Keith Neal, president of TV One Michelle Rice, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora and Lisa Wu, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” host Gary With Da Tea and TV personality Egypt Sherrod.

From an intimate screening in his home state of Michigan to a prestigious showing during the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and a special premiere at his home church The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas, “Never Would Have Made It” has resonated with audiences through its powerful storytelling and dynamic cast.

Sapp’s biopic chronicles the prominent gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for his wife MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith.

He came into prominence over 30 years ago as a member of the iconic gospel group Commissioned and is widely known for his award-winning, chart-topping hit, “Never Would Have Made It.”

Currently, he is an author, radio show host and senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas and pastor emeritus of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan – the church he founded with his late wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp.

The film is directed by Russ Parr and produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas, James Seppelfrick and Keith Neal serving as Executive Producers. Additionally, Marvin Sapp and Phil Thornton are Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Susan Henry is Senior Director of Original Programming and Production.

