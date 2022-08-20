$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.

James is represented by Bakari Sellers (Strom Law Firm), Harry Daniels (Law Offices of Harry Daniels) and Reginald Greene (Greene Legal Group),

James was killed after deputies used a battering ram to knock down the door in the predawn dark of May 4, 2021 then opened fire killing her and wounding her cousin, VarShaun Brown. Often compared to the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police, attorneys for the family earlier this week called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate James’ killing and the incident continues to draw national attention from the likes of national religious and civil rights leader Rev. William Barber.

Video of the incident can be viewed HERE