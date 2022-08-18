Nappy Roots Rapper, Atlantucky Brewery Owner Kidnapped And Shot In Atlanta

A rapper who made hits as a member of Nappy Roots and transitioned to become a brewery owner was recently kidnapped and shot in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, Melvin Adams, also known as Scales, was kidnapped while at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill area, blocks away from the Atlanta University Center. The incident began after two suspects robbed a customer in the parking lot of the business. Following the robbery, the suspects walked inside of the brewery and forced Adams into his car at gun point.

The suspects drove to Hapeville, Georgia with Adams in the car. At some point, Adams was able to escape from the car. However, he was shot in the leg by one of the suspects.

Adams was rushed to the hospital and his car was found in Hapeville. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Adams and his group Nappy Roots garnered fame in the early 2000s with the songs “Po’ Folks” and “Awnaw.” In January 2022, Adams and fellow member, Skinny (William Hughes), opened the brewery.

In a statement, Hughes said, “I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering. That is what is most important. We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Atlanta or Hapeville police.