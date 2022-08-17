Young Thug Sued For Not Appearing At Atlanta Concert While Incarcerated

Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug is facing a lawsuit for missing a scheduled performance. In June, Young Thug was set to headline the “Young Thug and Friends” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, the rapper was unable to perform after being arrested in May on RICO charges.

According to court documents obtained by Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the concert was planned in January and Young Thug was set to receive $300,000 for the 45-minute performance. He was reportedly given a $150,000 advance months before the scheduled show.

The show was eventually cancelled following Young Thug’s arrest. A-1 Concert Entertainment claims that the rapper never returned the $150,000 advance. A. rep for YSL has stated that a refund will be issued to the promoter.

Young Thug’s future could be in jeopardy following the arrest. In May, Young Thug along with 27 others were a part of a 56-count racketeering indictment issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The indictment claims that Young Thug and others were involved in criminal activities.

Young Thug was also recently hit with a new charges on drugs, gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Before the arrest, Young Thug stood as a leading figure in hip-hop. The Grammy Award-winning artist released several chart-topping hits and garnered influence due to his unique rhyme style and fashion.