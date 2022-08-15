Sen. Lindsey Graham Must Testify Before Fulton County Jury In Donald Trump’s Election Case

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham will have to take a trip to Georgia after a judge ruled that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury. Graham attempted to get the subpoena thrown out, but a federal judge struck down his attempt.

Graham will appear in Atlanta on Aug. 23 to testify in the investigation surrounding Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to have Georgia’s 2020 election overturned.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for interference in the 2020 election.

After he was defeated by President Joe Biden, Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. In the call which took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump said, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During that time, Graham also made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff. Graham claims that the calls were strictly for legislative purposes.

However, Raffensperger admitted that Graham suggested that he should disregard some of Georgia’s ballots during an audit.

Graham, who claims he did not attempt to pressure Raffensperger, will now be forced to share his side of the story before Fulton County’s grand jury.