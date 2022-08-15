Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.

With a live band in tow and decked out in a shiny purple and black blazer, Babyface entered the stage singing classic hits from his solo career which included “For the Cool in You,”“Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “Soon As I Get Home,” “Never Keeping Secrets” and “Whip Appeal.”

However, Babyface’s biggest flex proved to be his potent pen. Following his solo set, Babyface performed a slew of songs that he wrote for other artists.

For nearly an hour, Babyface performed hit songs that he wrote for Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, TLC, After 7, Tevin Campbell, Dru Hill and others,