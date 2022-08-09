Ahmaud Arbery Killers Get Life Sentences in Federal Court

The shooter in the murder of a Georgia man has been found guilty and sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison in the federal hate crimes trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William Bryan

were found guilty of federal hate crimes for violating the civil rights of Ahmaud Arbery, earlier this year.

On top of their life sentences, Travis McMichael, who took the fatal shot against Arbery, was sentenced to an added 10 years, and Wood gave Gregory an additional seven years.

Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan also received a 420-month sentence for federal hate crime on Monday.

The trio of killers was sentenced to life sentences in a Georgia State Court in January of 2022 for killing the young black man.

Travis McMichaels’ request that he serve his sentence in federal prison as he told the court through his attorney that he fears for his life, was also denied and he will spend the rest of his life in a Georgia state prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood denied McMichael’s motion to overturn the hate crime verdict earlier this year.

The sentencing in the federal trial is seen as largely symbolic in that all three have already received life sentences, but face additional life sentences to demonstrate the heinousness of their racist views which lead to the death of the young Brunswick man.

A Georgia judge, Timothy Walmsley, handed down sentences in the conviction of the three men found guilty last year of being Ahmaud Arbery killers while the 25-year-old jogged in a south Georgia neighborhood handing down the harshest sentence available under Georgia law for at least two of the convicted murderers.