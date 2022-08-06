Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration

Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.

At the exclusive celebration co-owner, Juan Smalls, shared, “What you’re really witnessing is the manifestation of setting intentions, doing the work, and having and trusting your vision.”

The name VIRGIL’s is a tribute to co-owner Gee Smalls’ late father. The restaurant specifically serves food inspired by the Gullah Geechee culture. VIRGIL’S West Midtown