3 Involved in Wendy’s Fire After Rayshsard Brooks Killing Learn Fate

Nearly two full days after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a large group of protesters had gathered around the Wendy’s located along University Avenue, just off the Downtown Connector. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., on June 13, just two days after the killing, flames could be seen shooting out of the closed restaurant.

Atlanta Fire Department officials said that the fire at the southwest Atlanta Wendy’s started in multiple locations using multiple incendiary methods and devices. Officials estimated that there were at least 10 attempts to set the building on fire.

Natalie White, 29, was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies on the day of Rayshard Brooks funeral.

Less than an hour after his funeral ended, the woman suspected of torching Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks died was apprehended by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that Natalie White, 29, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. White, who authorities believe is one of several people who set fire to Wendy’s on University Avenue, was charged with first-degree arson.

White’s attorney Drew Findling told WSB-TV that she’s not responsible for the fire. Findling surrendered White to the authorities after having discussed the matter with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the weekend. Findling also told WSB-TV’s Mark Winne that White was a close friend of Brooks and had no previous criminal record.

