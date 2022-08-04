Atlanta Area Woman Contracts Monkeypox, Shares Journey Online

An Atlanta-area woman has used social media as a way to share her journey after contracting monkeypox. Camille Seaton of Marietta, Georgia contracted monkeypox over a month ago.

According to her social media posts, Seaton began developing bumps on her face in early July. The bumps would eventually spread to other areas of her body and she also caught strep throat and developed a fever.

Seaton, who was recently allowed to leave isolation, created a GoFundMe page where she issued a statement about her infection.

“With the terrible trial of monkeypox and strep throat, I had to visit the doctor multiple times causing a load of medical bills and prescriptions,” Seaton wrote. “I’m a hard worker. I work 45 plus hours a week to support my family. I’ve been out of work for almost a month due to this virus. The money will be split throughout my monthly bills, medical bills, and my daughter’s schooling. I am appreciative of anything and I love y’all so much! Thank you in advance and thank you for your support.”

On July 23, the World Health Organization said monkeypox qualifies as a global emergency. Monkeypox is primarily transmitted through large respiratory droplets in human to human contact, according to the CDC. Symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, and can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus.

In Georgia, there are over 3,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine which would vaccinate 1,500 people. However, only high-risk individuals are eligible for immediate vaccination.

At press time, Seaton has received over $4,500 in donations.