100 Black Men Of Atlanta Welcomes B.E.S.T Academy Back To School

An annual tradition, 100 Black Men of Atlanta kicked off the first day of school by welcoming the students of B.E.S.T. Academy on Monday, August 1. Handshakes and high fives were abundant as members of the 100 Black Men and Emerging 100 lined the entry way, greeting students as their parents and buses dropped them off. Starting the day, breakfast with the senior class was provided by the Emerging 100 of Atlanta.

“Since its doors opened in 2007, members of 100 Black Men of Atlanta have welcomed new generations of students as a symbolic gesture of support. It’s exhilarating to see the students’ excitement for the new year and it aligns with our mission ‘What they see, they will be’,” explains Chairman Keith Millner.

Executive director Louis Negron adds, “Through mentoring and Project Success, we encourage students to reach academic success and help them develop into educated, contributing members of our community.”

Started in 1987, Project Success programs provide nurturing, personalized, and concrete support in the form of mentoring and social, emotional and communication skill development, particularly during students’ transition from pre-adolescence to the adolescent phase of their development. Project Success is a nationally recognized post-secondary preparation, tuition assistance, and mentoring program for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) students whereby the 100 Black Men of Atlanta provides tuition-assistance scholarships for all Project Success students who graduate from high school.