Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers

By Diane Larche’

Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!

Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.

Across town on the west side, Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre that was initiated by former Governer Roy Barnes in 2000 costing $7 million to build, is probably the most active venue in town with major R & B and Hip Hop entertainment. Located in Mableton, Georgia, it seats 2500 including 200 plus covered VIP table seats, 1200 covered terrace tables and about 1000 seats on the unovered lawn. The venue design allows attendees to havea good view of the stage no matter where they sit.

Leading the way with many sold- out weekend concerts from A list performers, a huge part of the Mable House Amphitheater schedule is sponsored by Cobb County Ford Automobile Dealer Steve Ewing and his Wade Ford Concert Series. Parking is free and coolers and picnic baskets are allowed.

This Saturday August 6, Jonathan Butler, Najee and Ken Ford are in concert. The following Saturday on August 13, Baby Face graces the stage. Many may not know that Baby Face is the author of songs recorded by many artists including Bobby Brown, Toni Braxton, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston and he often performs during his concerts, songs he penned that were made famous by others. His catalog is major and his two hour concert could go on for many more with all the material he has in his repertoire.

Others scheduled for Mable House Amphitheatre, a venue that has already been the place this season to see Boney James, Norman Brown, Rakim, KRS One, Dru Hill, Average White Band, Raheem Devaugh Jeffrey Osborne, Freddie Jackson, Stokley, Angie Stone, Brian McKnight, is Musiq Soul Child, Chrisette Michelle, Big Danny Kane, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock, Taylor Dayne, Brian Cubertson and Gerald Albright, are shows featuring Musiq Soulchild August 20, Damien Escobar August 20, War and the Ohio Players, 9; The Delfonics, August 28; Regina Belle and Incognito September 9 ,Kirk Whalum October 1 and Zapp October 15.

About a year ago the City of Stockbridge opened its Amphitheater with a concert by Patti Labelle and Gladys Night. In October of last year Chaka Khan and Freddie Jackson were in concert and this season Sheila E, Morris Day and the Times and Midnight Star performed. A few weeks ago TV legend Jimmy Walker hosted a show with Philly crooners the Stylistic, Delphonics, the Blue Notes, Enchantment and Heatwave. On the upcoming schedule is Rick Springfield this Saturday Fantasia.and Johnny Gill Saturday, August 13 (Sold Out) and a second added night Sunday, August 14. TI and Waka Flocka Flame are there September 16. .Parking is fee and the open air venue seats 3,200.

The 6,900 seat Chastain Park Amphitheater now named Cadence Bank Amphitheater opened as the North Fulton Park Amphitheatre in 1944 and is the oldest outdoor amphitheatre in the Atlanta area. Located in Buckhead/Sandy Springs it is in the middle of a residential community. It is a large facility known for its guests who bring crystal and china, candelabras and very elaborate decor. Traffic tends to be bogged down getting in and out and limited parking lots fill up quickly. Renovatioed several times over the years and with several name changes from Chastain to Delta Air Lines to current Cadence Bank, concerts normally sell out with performances like the recent Isley Brothers and Frankie Beverly and Maze.

Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood opened in 1989 costing $10 million to build with 18,920 seats. It is owned by the City of Atlanta and opened as the Coca Cola Amphitheater, then was renamed and is now named after the cell phone accessories company. The venue will host the OJays Final Tour with Gladys Knight on Saturday, August 6 and on August 24 Santana and Earth Wind and Fire will be in concert there.

In 2018 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre that opened as Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in 2008 in Alpharetta at Encore Park, was renamed Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Owned by Live Nation, it is a popular 12,000 seat north side complex. Reserved seats are covered and it has an open lawn area. Performers are usually pop and rock and roll like the upcoming August 31 concert with Rod Steward and performances by Stevie Nicks, October 12 and Pitt Bull, October 13 .

Wolf Creek Amphitheater is owned by Fulton County Government and is located on a435-acre wooded site in South Fulton. The outdoor amphitheater seats 5,420 with table seating, reserved seating and lawn seating. The venue has been involved in major ownership battles and has not held the major concerts as it had for several years.

On the South side in the City of Jonesboro there is the Lee St. Park and Amphitheater. The City has a Summer Concert Series with a live performance Saturday August 6.