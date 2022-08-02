Industrial and Mission Critical Work Elevated at H. J. Russell & Company

H.J. Russell & Company Hires Project Executive Clinton Kurtz to Lead Vertical Within Construction Division

H. J. Russell & Company (Russell) hires industrial construction industry powerhouse, Clinton Kurtz, to lead their new construction vertical that focuses on industrial and mission critical projects, with a focus on data centers. This vertical market adds to Russell’s other construction verticals such as multifamily, commercial, government, and healthcare.

Before joining Russell, Kurtz worked as an executive at Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc. where he managed all warehouse projects in the State of Georgia. Prior to that, he was a senior project manager at JE Dunn Construction, where he was responsible for managing large construction teams for design-build industrial projects and grew the company’s industrial group from the ground up alongside the vice president of the group.

In his new leadership role at Russell, Kurtz is responsible for the group’s overall growth strategy – this includes responding to requests for proposals, building teams as well as managing projects throughout the process to completion. He will report directly to Michael Swick, Russell’s Vice President of Operations for Construction.

“Adding industrial and mission critical work to our portfolio of capabilities is a growth strategy, and we knew we needed an experienced, proven leader with an undisputed track record of delivering excellence in the sector as we move forward,” says Swick. “With landing our first data center in Texas, in addition to pursuing others in Tennessee and Georgia, we are now poised to grow the vertical beyond our imagination.”

Kurtz has nearly 20 years of construction experience serving a variety of industries, including data centers, warehouses, automotive, healthcare and commercial throughout the southeastern United States.

“My father owned a construction company, so I jokingly say I’ve been in construction since I was six years old when he let me lay my first tile floor – so it’s in my blood,” says Kurtz. “Once it was clear Russell was going into the industrial and mission critical space, I knew I could bring value to the team, and I was equally excited about joining the company because of the company’s history, culture and emphasis on building a collaborative environment. It’s a special place, and I believe the sky’s the limit.”

Originally from Baton Rouge, La., Kurtz graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in building and construction engineering.

Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex and high-profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill. Visit www.hjrussell.com to learn more about the firm