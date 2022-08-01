Chris Rock Ignores Will Smith Apology at Fox Theater in Atlanta [Video]

During a comedy show at the Fox Theater in Atlanta on Saturday, July 29, comedian Chris Rock and publicly addressed the infamous Oscar Night slap Will Smith delivered in March of this year. While the comedian discussed the incident he did not acknowledge the apology video Smith aired just hours before the show.

Rock joked that words do hurt, but that the slap hurt more and went on to declare that he was not in any way a victim.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said.

“Everybody is trying to be a f—-ing victim,” the comedian added. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he joked referencing Suge Knight

In a Youtube video that aired just hours before the show, Smith offered what appeared to be a heartfelt apology to the comedian.

In the video introduction, an on-screen statement reads: “It’s been a minute … Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work… You asked a lot of questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

The first question that Will Smith read aloud was “Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?”

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith said. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith also apologized to Rock’s mother and his family.

Smith discussed his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and if she had anything to do with him slapping Rock.

“I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” Smith said. “I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” he added. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I spent the last three months reclaiming and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment. I’m not gonna try to unpack all of that right now,” the Men in Black star said. “But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Although Rock did not acknowledge the apology during his show in Atlanta, there may still be an opportunity for the two entertainment heavyweights to work out their differences.