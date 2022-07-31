NBA Legend Bill Russell Passes Away At 88

NBA legend Bill Russell has passed at the age of 88. In a post published by Russell’s family on his social media page, it was revealed that he passed from natural causes while next to his wife, Jeannine.

“Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded,” they said in the statement.

Born in 1934 in Monroe, Louisiana, Russell broke barriers in sports, starting with his days at the University of San Francisco where he won two NCAA championships. He would also win a gold medal in the 1956 Olympics before starting his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. Russell and the Celtics dominated the league by winning 11 championships.

Russell became the first Black person to coach a professional sports team when he took over as Celtics coach Red Auerbach in 1966.

Following his playing and coaching days, Russell remained a key figure in the NBA by serving as a mentor to players, coaches, and league officials. In 2011, President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.