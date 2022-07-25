Real Times Media Premieres ‘Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth’ Podcast On iHeartRadio

Welcome to the podcast premiere of “Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth,” hosted by award-winning, iHeartRadio syndicated radio journalist Frankie Darcell.
This episode, Frankie talks with her panel about the challenges of rising crime rates, stop and frisk, curfews and racial bias.
Joining her for this discussion is: Attorney Shaka Johnson – Law Offices of Shaka Johnson Attorney
Keir Bradford-Grey – Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
Duron Marshall – GCG Strategies, LLC.
The ‘Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth’ podcast is a Real Times Media, iHeartMedia and Black Information Network production, which provides intriguing, salacious and provocative conversations affecting the everyday lives of her listeners while remaining relevant and real.
With a rich background in radio, Frankie Darcell’s responsibilities in music and radio include iHeartMedia and the iHeartMedia Radio Network. Frankie can be heard in 22 markets including: Miami, New Orleans, Chicago, Memphis and Norfolk Virginia.
Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2003, but its legacy stretches back over 100 years. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected Black-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, The Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to delivering quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month.
The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company’s fast-growing podcasting business — iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings — as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company’s digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.