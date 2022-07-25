‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer Revealed As Director Shares Impact Of Chadwick Boseman

In what could be the most anticipated film of 2022, a new trailer for the Black Panther sequel emerged four months before its scheduled release. Filmed in Georgia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will seek to follow-up the historic first film which broke several box office records.

Wakanda Forever must also confront the untimely passing of its star, Chadwick Boseman. The new trailer masterfully depicts the beauty of Wakanda and its people in mourning. A somber rendition of “No Woman, No Cry” is performed by Nigerian-based artist Tems as the leading women of Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, are shown in various moments.

A breath-taking mural of T’Challa is displayed, hinting that Boseman’s death will serve as a key storyline in the sequel. Bassett, who plays Ramonda, provides the only dialogue in the trailer with a powerful monologue, “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

Along with an increase of action clips, “No Woman, No Cry” is blended with Kendrick Lamar’s more upbeat “Alright” as the trailer reaches its crescendo.

The release coincided with this year’s Comic-Con which took place in San Diego over the weekend. During a panel discussion, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared his thoughts on Boseman and the sequel.

“His passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film and we also put our passion this film. It has a ton of action has human. It’s a roller coaster of a movie, and it goes to new places of Wakanda that we haven’t seen before. I’m so excited that we’ll get to share with you all in November.”

View the new trailer below: