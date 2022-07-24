Senator Reverend Warnock, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Protect Access to Reproductive Health Care Funding

Expanding Access to Family Planning Act would provide consistent funding for the Title X Family Planning Program

This week, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) joined his colleagues in introducing the Expanding Access to Family Planning Act. The bill would protect access to critical reproductive health care services—like birth control, cancer screenings and more—by providing a consistent and strong source of funding for the Title X Family Planning Program.

The Title X Family Planning Program is the only federal program dedicated to providing comprehensive family planning and preventive health services. Hundreds of thousands of Americans rely on the program for essential health care. In 2020 alone, over 1.5 million patients — including nearly 160,000 Georgians — received family planning services through Title X. Title X is funded through the annual appropriations process, which subjects the program to an unpredictable funding stream that is insufficient to meet the national need. The Senators’ Expanding Access to Family Planning Act would provide a consistent and strong source of funding for Title X.

The Expanding Access to Family Planning Act would:

Provide $500 million in mandatory funding for Title X services for each of the next 10 fiscal years. This is well above the $286 million the program received in FY2022.

Deliver $50 million in mandatory funding for clinic construction, renovation, and related infrastructure enhancements for each of the next 10 fiscal years.

Reinstate regulations prohibiting discrimination of providers who deliver Title X services.

Require that pregnancy counseling include information about prenatal care and delivery, infant care, foster care, adoption, and pregnancy termination, unless a patient does not have any interest in receiving information about an option.

Senator Warnock is a stalwart champion of protecting a women’s right to choose, including cosponsoring the Women’s Health Protection Act which would codify a women’s right to reproductive health care.

You can access a summary of the bill here and the full text here.