Monkeypox Cases Rise In Georgia As World Health Organization Declares Global Emergency

On July 23, the World Health Organization said monkeypox qualifies as a global emergency. Since May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries.

In Georgia, 158 cases have been reported, mostly among men who have sex with men, according to Georgia Department of Public Health.

Monkeypox is primarily transmitted through large respiratory droplets in human to human contact, according to the CDC. Symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, and can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus.

In Georgia, there are 3,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine which would vaccinate 1,500 people. However, only high-risk individuals are eligible for immediate vaccination.

With the World Health Organization declaring Monkeypox a global emergency, there will be more resources to further treatments and increase the availability of vaccines.