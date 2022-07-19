Fulton County COVID-19 Update: It’s Back and It’s Bad

Fulton County COVID-19 Update

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lists Fulton community level as high

The latest updates on the impact of COVID-19 in Fulton County place the community level as high according the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Fulton County has moved into this territory after the spread of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 throughout the County.

Among the recommendations from the CDC regarding communities that have high community levels for COVID-19:

• Wear a mask indoors in public

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

• Get tested if you have symptoms

• Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

Currently, the CDC says there are 232.25 overall cases and 12 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per every 100,000 people in the County. Also, 5.8 percent of regional hospital beds is currently occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients.

For more details on treating COVID-19, please visit either the CDC for their recommendations at https://bit.ly/CDCCOVIDrecommend or the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-covid-19-guidance.

COVID vaccines, booster shots, and testing are available free of charge. Information on vaccination sites in Fulton County can be found at https://fultoncountyga.gov/COVIDVACCINE and details on COVID testing is available at https://fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-testing-sites . Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.

The Fulton County Board of Health provides a variety of services that help protect residents from health threats, increase access to health services to improve health outcomes, and provide information that assists Fulton County citizens in living healthier lives. For more information on the Fulton County Board of Health, visit http://www.fultoncountyboh.org.