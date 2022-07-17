School Board Member Admits Black Principal Was Fired For Activism

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas school board member recently admitted that a Black principal’s antiracist sentiment following George Floyd’s death was the “straw that broke the camel’s back… that got him fired,” Daily Beast reports.

At a June 26 panel discussion, Grapevine-Colleyville school board member Tammy Nakamura rehashed the personnel file of James Whitfield, a former Colleyville High school principal accused of promoting Critical Race theory.

The accusations came after Whitfield sent out a letter to the school community describing education as “the key to stomping out ignorance, hate, and systemic racism” amid the 2020 killing of Floyd.

Whitfield was soon after placed on administrative leave.

In 2021, the district declined to renew his contract and Whitfield agreed to resign from his position as principal as a part of a settlement agreement that granted him paid leave until August of 2023.

Although the Texas school district has denied that the nonrenewal notice was race-related, Nakamura credited Whitefield’s departure to his activism.

“We found out that he’s a total activist, and of course, we were branded and put on national television just like Southlake,” Nakamura said during a school board panel discussion hosted by the Republican National Committee.

“That’s the straw that broke the camel’s back… that got him fired,” she continued. “There is absolute proof [of] what he was trying to do.”

“We cannot have teachers such as these in our schools because they’re just poison, and they’re taking our schools down,” Nakamura added.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Grapevine-Colleyville officials declined to comment on Nakamura’s statements.