Ex-Georgia mayor heading to prison for theft

The former mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, Jason Lary, was sentenced on July 13 to four years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars in federal money designated for assistance to citizens and businesses during the pandemic.

In July 2020, DeKalb County authorized a grant of $6.2 million to Stonecrest for public health expenses and support for small businesses. Authorities say Lary rereoured those relief funds through a private company he formed and absconded with the much-needed relief funding.