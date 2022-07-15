ADW News

Ex-Georgia mayor heading to prison for theft

  • Roz Edward

The former mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, Jason Lary, was sentenced on July 13 to four years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars in federal money designated for assistance to citizens and businesses during the pandemic.

In July 2020, DeKalb County authorized a grant of $6.2 million to Stonecrest for public health expenses and support for small businesses. Authorities say Lary rereoured those relief funds through a private company he formed and absconded with the much-needed relief funding.

 
In January 2022, Lary pleaded guilty in the United States District Court in Atlanta to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he used the money to pay off the mortgage on his lakeside home and outstanding tax liabilities.

Boone pleaded guilty in February 2022 to conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

In addition to prison time, Lary is required to pay nearly $120K in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

