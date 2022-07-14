Black Information Network VP Of News Operations Tanita Myers Dies At 49

Black Information Network Vice President of News Operations, Tanita Myers, has died at the age of 49.

“Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network,” BIN President, Tony Coles said in a statement. “We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”

Myers joined iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network in June 2020, following 15 years at Reach Media where she was Senior Director of Radio Operations. She previously served as Director of Operations for The Tom Joyner Morning Show and Executive Producer of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. She has been heard on various radio stations in Phoenix, Dallas and Flint, Michigan.

Following news of Myer’s passing, Roland Martin, who is a BIN commentator, shared a touching tribute to his colleague on social media.

“Tanita was such a bundle of joy,” he wrote, in part. “Her energy was amazing; her laugh was awesome; and she loved her job. She adored me and vice versa. She was SO supportive of me. When my Sprinter crashed last week, I was in Birmingham when I got a text from @JawnMurray about her. I was FLOORED. I literally had just hugged her. She has been on my mind daily since that time. We don’t know the cause of her death, but she’s now an ancestor. We will miss Tanita dearly. I will miss Tanita dearly.”

Rest in peace, Tanita.