Herschel Walker Ridiculed Following Another Nonsensical Remark

In his bid for the U.S. Senate, Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker has found new ways to prove that he may be unprepared for the job he seeks. The former University of Georgia and NFL standout recently shared his thoughts on the climate during a speech in Hall County, Georgia.

According to Walker, America’s “good air” is polluted by China’s “bad air.”

“We in American have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water of anybody in the world,” Walker said. “So what we do, we’re gonna put, from the Green New Deal, millions of billions of dollars cleaning our good air up. So all of a sudden China and India ain’t putting nothing in cleaning that situation up. All their bad air is still there. But since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got to clean that back up.”

Since announcing his run for the U.S. Senate in an attempt to defeat Sen. Raphael Warnock, Walker has made several questionable remarks. In June, he said America had “52 states” while denouncing Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. He’s also faced controversy surrounding his personal life after it was revealed that he has two sons and a daughter with different women whom he never spoke about publicly.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, some believe Walker is being by his party due to his popularity in sports.