Commissioner Arrington to Host Annual “It Takes A Village” School Supply Drive

This year’s event will also feature a College Essay Competition with book scholarships for the winners.

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will mark the kick-off the 2022-2023 school year with his eighth annual “It Takes a Village” back-to-school events and College Essay Competition. Commissioner Arrington will host 3 events to ensure District 5 students have the tools needed to be successful as they head back to school.

Due to the ongoing difficulties with the COVID-19 pandemic, two of this year’s event will include a drive-through delivery of school supplies to families wishing to participate. Vaccinations will be administered to young people by the Fulton County Board of Health. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear masks and all participants must register in advance.

“This will be the eighth year we are reaching out to help the students in District 5 get ready to go back to school,” said Commissioner Arrington. “We are thankful to our partners. This year’s distribution event is co-sponsored by the Fulton County Behavioral Health Developmental Disabilities, New Beginnings Today, Peach State Health Plan, and CORE.”

The scheduled locations and times for the “It Takes A Village” events include:

Louise Watley Library (Drive-thru Event)

1463 Pryor Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Friday, July 22, 2022; 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

East Point Library (Drive-thru Event)

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344

Thursday, July 28, 2022; 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wolf Creek Library (In-Person Event)

3100 Enon Road

South Fulton, GA 30331

Friday, July 29, 2022; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To RSVP for an “It Takes A Village” event, visit www.ITAV2022SW.eventbrite.com for the Wolf Creek event in South Fulton, www.ITAV2022EP.eventbrite.com for the East Point event, and www.ITAV2022ATL.eventbrite.com for the distribution at Louise Watley.

Commissioner Arrington is also inviting students currently enrolled in college to participate in the College Essay Competition. Participants are required to submit a 1500 word typed essay on the unintended consequences of the recently passed Georgia General Assembly “Constitutional Carry” law. The new law allows concealed guns to be carried in public without a permit. Students must submit their essays to marvin.arrington@fultoncountyga.gov no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22. Competition winners will be announced and will receive $500 book scholarships on Friday, July 29 at the Wolf Creek Library.

Backpacks with supplies and masks will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis to those who RSVP for an event. Residents need to have ID to verify residency and may only receive supplies at one location.

