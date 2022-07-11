Usher headlines 2022 Beloved Benefit, helps to raise $6.3 million for Atlanta communities

Usher served as the headlining act of the 2022 Beloved Benefit which helped to raise $6.3 million for several non-profit organizations in Atlanta. Held at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the event was hosted by NBC Sports correspondent and University of Georgia graduate, Maria Taylor.

Attendees included notable Atlantans such as Mayor Andre Dickens, Kandi, Monica Pearson, Donell Jones, and other community leaders.

The Beloved Benefit raises money for organizations that help the Atlanta community. The recipients of the 2022 benefit included The Goodr Foundation, Atlanta CareerRise, Goodwill of North Georgia Career Training Center, Center for Employment Opportunities, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, The Village Market and Westside Future Fund.

There was also a special tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis who dedicated his life to serving the Atlanta community and fighting for civil rights.

Guests were also treated to a performance by Maroon 5 who returned to the Mercedes Benz Stadium three years after their 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

But Usher saved the best for last by performing a medley of his past hits which included, “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Nice & Slow,” and “Caught Up.” Coming days after the premier of his viral-worthy performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk,” Usher took a moment on the red carpet to share why the Beloved Benefit is so important.

“I’m happy a room like this has been curated,” Usher said. “Community represents something we all aspire to do and that is–really address some of the issues we have in the world. And how do we all do that? We do that by coming together and sitting down.”